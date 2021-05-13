Aanjjan Srivastav: Sumeet Raghavan is like a son to me

Adv.

Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) Actors Aanjjan Srivastav and Sumeet Raghavan, who share the screen space in the show “Wagle Ki Duniya: Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey”, share a great equation off-screen, too.

Sumeet plays Aanjjan’s son on the show, and the latter says he is like a son to him off screen.

“As an actor, while shooting, your co-stars eventually turn into family members and it is something that happened with my relationship with Sumeet as well. He is like a real son to me. Even off-screen, we happened to share the same father-son bond. No matter even if we’re shooting on different sets, Sumeet ensures to check on me. As time passed by our bond only grew stronger,” says Aanjjan.

Adv.

Sumeet adds that Aanjjan has always been a big source of inspiration for him.

“One of the best qualities that I adore of Aanjjan Ji as a person and as an actor is that he is always prepared. He inspires me to go beyond my boundaries as he continues to explore work even today. I’m glad we share an incredible bond off-screen as well. We have a lot of fun. This also helps bring out amazing on-screen chemistry.”

–IANS

Adv.

anj/vnc