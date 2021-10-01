- Advertisement -

The life of Bajirao Ballal and his wife Mastani has been depicted in the movie ‘Bajirao Mastani’. His life was also shown in a daily soap but now the lesser-known facts about his first wife Kashibai will be shown in the upcoming show ‘Kashibai Bajirao Ballal’.

The show will showcase the story of the Maratha Empire, all narrated from the lens of Kashibai. It will bring her journey of life and how she handled the entire empire while Bajirao was out expanding the Maratha kingdom.

- Advertisement -

It will feature a 9-year-old debutante Aarohi Patel as the young ‘Kashibai’. Talking about her character and the show ‘Kashibai Bajirao Ballal’ Aarohi Patel said: “This is my first ever show and I am very excited as I am playing an iconic character from our country’s glorious history.”

She added about the preparation done for this role: “On the set, the creative team has been taking me through the historical and cultural aspects of the Maratha empire and Kashibai’s journey, which has helped me prepare better for the show and its sequences. In fact, before we begin shooting, I sit with the director and the whole team on a daily basis, and they help me learn the typical mannerisms and gestures that will make my performance feel more real and natural.”

- Advertisement -

“Till now, I have understood that the character of young Kashibai was very pampered and protected as a child, just like I am. The makers have also put in a lot of effort to make me look as close to Kashi as we possibly could, and I really love my look. I hope the viewers will be able to see and learn about Kashibai’s story and journey through me,” she concluded.