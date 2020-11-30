TV News

Immunity Stone task sees contestants share deeply personal truths about themselves on Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss decides to end Rubina’s immunity and announces a task wherein each housemate will get a chance to win the immunity stone.

By Glamsham Editorial
Immunity Stone task sees contestants share deeply personal truths about themselves on Bigg Boss
Immunity Stone task sees contestants share deeply personal truths about themselves on Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss has made sure that it changes the scene, not just for the housemates but for the viewers too!

This time, Bigg Boss decides to end Rubina’s immunity and announces a task wherein each housemate will get a chance to win the immunity stone.

The condition? The housemates have to go into the confession area and reveal one very personal thing about themselves. This task, from the outset, shows that the contestants will have to be very strong mentally to win it.

The very first contestant to take a shot at it is Jasmin. She reveals her struggle period and how she gave countless auditions, only to be turned down. She shared how tough the ordeal was and how all those rejections broke her self-confidence completely Next up is Eijaz Khan who also reveals a very personal, shocking and stirring, personal truth. He shares how he was touched inappropriately as a kid and the effect that it had on him.

Eijaz also shares that he saw a therapist later in life to get over the incident. While he does not blame himself for it, because he was only a little child when it happened, he does have one regret. He regrets the fact that he could not tell his father about it. hen Eijaz exists after his confession, Kavita, who is his strongest opponent tears up and hugs Eijaz to console him. Clearly, this task is as much about supporting each other as it is about admitting your deepest fears.

Rubina delivers another shocker when she enters the room and reveals that she and her husband and co-contestant Abhinav’s marriage was at the brink of a divorce. She shares that the two had decided that if things would not become better between them by November of this year, they would file for a divorce. However, entering Bigg Boss has given their relationship another chance.

Will Bigg Boss see more shocking revelations from the contestants? Will Abhinav and Rubina grab this opportunity and make their relationship stronger? Will Eijaz’s revelation melt Kavita’s heart, and will the two be able to have a meaningful friendship?

