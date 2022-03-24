Acting allows me to express a range of emotions: Rumi Khan

- Advertisement -

Actor Rumi Khan, who has acted in TV shows like ‘Ishq Ka Rang Safed’, ‘Mahabharat’ and ‘Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh’, feels being an actor he has learned to express himself.

He says: “Acting and drama allows to express a range of emotions and encourages to understand and deal with similar feelings they may be experiencing. Aggression and tension are released in a safe, controlled environment, often allowing for a period of reflection afterwards.”

“As an actor, understanding characters, roles and the subtext of plays and musicals allows me to relate better to different situations, backgrounds, and cultures. It encourages to show compassion and tolerance for others in real life too. Acting brings elements of play, humour, and laughter. It improves motivation and reduces stress.”

The actor credits acting as his fitness secret. “Apart from going to gym and working out. Acting, even the most passive performances, requires intensive movement over a prolonged period. Many performing arts exercises improve flexibility, coordination, balance, and control. Its is not a fact that to be an actor you’ll have to be fit. But I personally believe practicing acting itself keeps you fit and fine. It is my fitness secret.”

Rumi has also acted in Bollywood movies like ‘Baby’, ‘Karle Pyaar Karle’ and ‘Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha’.