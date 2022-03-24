- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Acting allows me to express a range of emotions: Rumi Khan

By Glamsham Bureau
- Advertisement -

Actor Rumi Khan, who has acted in TV shows like ‘Ishq Ka Rang Safed’, ‘Mahabharat’ and ‘Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh’, feels being an actor he has learned to express himself.

He says: “Acting and drama allows to express a range of emotions and encourages to understand and deal with similar feelings they may be experiencing. Aggression and tension are released in a safe, controlled environment, often allowing for a period of reflection afterwards.”

- Advertisement -

“As an actor, understanding characters, roles and the subtext of plays and musicals allows me to relate better to different situations, backgrounds, and cultures. It encourages to show compassion and tolerance for others in real life too. Acting brings elements of play, humour, and laughter. It improves motivation and reduces stress.”

The actor credits acting as his fitness secret. “Apart from going to gym and working out. Acting, even the most passive performances, requires intensive movement over a prolonged period. Many performing arts exercises improve flexibility, coordination, balance, and control. Its is not a fact that to be an actor you’ll have to be fit. But I personally believe practicing acting itself keeps you fit and fine. It is my fitness secret.”

- Advertisement -

Rumi has also acted in Bollywood movies like ‘Baby’, ‘Karle Pyaar Karle’ and ‘Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha’.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleVidhi Pandya: I remember being extremely nervous before my first look test
Next articleStephen Sondheim to be remembered at Grammys by Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr, Ben Platt
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Kriti Sanon

Karan Kundrra

Himanshi Khurana

Nikki Tamboli

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -

OTT REVIEWS

TECHNOLOGY

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,058,159FansLike
50,571FollowersFollow
6,866FollowersFollow
59,576FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US