Acting in ‘Mere Sai’ a ‘blessing’ for Praneet Bhatt

Being a part of the devotional television show 'Mere Sai' is nothing short of a blessing for TV actor Praneet Bhatt

Being a part of the devotional television show Mere Sai is nothing short of a blessing for TV actor Praneet Bhatt, because he is a devoted follower of Sai Baba.

The actor, who started shooting on Wednesday, will be seen essaying a character with grey shades in the show.

“I am overwhelmed to be a part of such a vital track of Mere Sai since my family and I are devoted followers of Sai Baba. We feel that the show Mere Sai touches the ground on important and relevant issues. The viewers always have something to take away from each track and I really appreciate the way Sai will make Madusudan realise that the price of success is hard work,” Praneet said.

“Since the beginning of Mere Sai, I wanted to be part of it. So when the producer approached me for this opportunity, I simply could not refuse. I just really hope that our track speaks with our audience,” the actor added, about the show which is running on TV since 2017.

Praneet will play a character named Madhusudan, who wants to earn big money through illegal work, while the residents of Shirdi are unaware of this and are drawn to his affluent lifestyle.

Mere Sai: Shraddha Aur Saburi airs on Sony Entertainment Television.  –ians/abh/vnc

