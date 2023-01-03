scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Actor Chahatt Khanna records statement in conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar case

Chahatt Khanna on Tuesday recorded her statement before Delhi's Patiala House Court in connection with Rs 200 crore extortion case related to conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

By News Bureau

TV actor Chahatt Khanna on Tuesday recorded her statement before Delhi’s Patiala House Court in connection with Rs 200 crore extortion case related to conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

Chandrasekhar’s close aide Pinky Irani, who was arrested by the Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in November, had, as per sources, had allegedly contacted models and actresses, on behalf of the conman, asked them to meet him or talk to him on the phone, and also given expensive gifts to actresses.

According to sources, Nikki Tamboli of “Big Boss” fame, Khanna of “Bade Acche Lagte Hai” fame, Sophia Singh, and Arusha Patil met Chandrasekhar in the jail premises and he introduced himself as a producer of the southern film industry.

“Irani had facilitated their meetings with Chandrasekhar. All these four actresses were given expensive gifts of renowned brands such as Gucci, Versace, and Louis Vuitton,” said a source.

“Chandrasekhar also transferred some Rs 5.20 lakh into the account of Patil, who has admitted to have met him but not in the jail. When Irani introduced Khanna to Chandrasekhar, the actress was allegedly given Rs 2 lakh and a blue-coloured Versace watch,” the source added.

Chandrasekhar had also allegedly deposited Rs 2 lakh into the account of Singh and later gifted her an LV bag. She was, later on, given Rs 1.5 lakh more.

Irani got an amount of Rs 10 lakh from Chandrasekhar for introducing him to Tamboli, and she gave Rs 1.5 lakh to Tamboli. Later on, Chandrasekhar gave her a Gucci bag and Rs 2 lakh on their first meeting, said sources.

Previous article
Feb 3 release set for Sundeep Kishan's pan-India movie 'Michael'
Next article
1st T20I: Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel take India to 162/5 against Sri Lanka
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Intel unveils 13th-gen mobile processors at CES 2023

Sports

1st T20I: Shivam Mavi's 4-22 on debut; Hooda, Axar stand help India beat Sri Lanka by two runs (Ld)

Health & Lifestyle

Mandaviya chairs meeting with 4 states to review elimination of Kala Azar by 2023

Technology

Sam Bankman-Fried pleads not guilty to 8 counts of charges

News

Taeyang and Jimin of BTS collaborate on a new single ‘Vibe’

Technology

Nvidia, Foxconn join hands to build automated EVs

Sports

Tata Open Maharashtra: World No. 17 Cilic cruises into quarter-finals

Sports

HS Prannoy, PV Sindhu to lead Indian team in Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships

Sports

IND v SL, 1st T20I: Pandya encourages Shivam Mavi with promise to back him up, pacer takes 4-22

News

'Romeo and Juliet' stars sue Paramount for child abuse over nude scene in film

Technology

Karnataka HC stays service charge cap on auto service by app-based aggregators

News

How a 78-year-old contestant impressed Vikas Khanna on 'MasterChef India'

News

Cong seeks fresh probe into death of woman Malayalam film director 3 years ago

Sports

Adelaide International 1: Medvedev advances to quarters, Sabalenka moves to second round

News

Ana de Armas, Billy Porter, Tarantino to present at 2023 Golden Globes

Technology

Sony won't announce new TVs at CES 2023

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US