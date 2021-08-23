Actors gets nostalgic as ‘Apna Time Bhi Aayega’ hits 250-episode mark

- Advertisement -

Ever since its premiere, Zee TV’s Apna Time Bhi Aayega has been striving hard to inspire its audience with Rani’s inspirational narrative. Belonging to the head staff member of an affluent family of Jaipur, Rani wants to break free from the shackles of her background to carve her own destiny.

While her character has connected with several women across India, the unpredictable twists and turns to the story line have also kept viewers glued to their television screens. Having received immense love and appreciation, Apna Time Bhi Aayega recently clocked another milestone when it successfully completed 250 episodes.

Commemorating the moment, while keeping all the COVID-19 precautions in mind, a few cast and crew members of the show gathered together for a small cake-cutting celebration. While each member was ecstatic and proud about this achievement, Megha Ray and Fahmaan Khan couldn’t control their happiness that was visible in their eyes and smile.

Sharing her excitement, Megha Ray said, “When we began our journey with this show, none of us even imagined the kind of love and support that would come our way. We were absolutely certain that the story was a strong one that would inspire many but to have made it 250 is a huge achievement in itself. We are just immensely thankful to our viewers for showering so much love over Veer and Rani and constantly supporting us in this journey.”

“Rani is far by one of the best characters that I have essayed and her journey has played a very important role in my life. There is a lot that I have learnt from her and I hope to continue too as the show progresses. So, here’s hoping for many more achievements and celebrations, grateful to be a part of this show”, she added.

Even actress Vivana Singh who plays the role of Maharani Rajeshwari shared her excitement, “I am really fortunate to be a part of this show, playing the central lead of Maharani Rajeshwari has just been an amazing experience for me and I have received a lot of love and compliments for my performance. At a time when so many people did not get a chance to work due to the pandemic, this character came as blessing in my life.”

“The journey ever since then has been nothing short of amazing, and the entire team has been extremely warm and cordial with me right since the time I made my entry with the show. In fact, now I have developed a deep bond with each one of them. Celebrating 250 episodes is honestly a very commendable job and I do hope there is more to come. I really want to thank all our fans and the viewers for appreciating our performances and the show’s storyline”, she said.