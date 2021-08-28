Actress Aishwarya Khare 'felt' like a bride in 'Bhagya Lakshmi'

- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Aug 28 (IANS) ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’ actress Aishwarya Khare will be seen donning a bright pink and orange elaborate lehenga, along with designer jewellery for her bridal sequence in the show.

In fact, Aishwarya also felt like a bride herself and had a rather surreal experience shooting for the particular scene.

Sharing her experience, Aishwarya mentioned: “I was extremely happy seeing my look, so much so that I almost got emotional after getting dressed. I felt like a royal bride. Right from the lehenga colour to its design and the extravagant jewellery, it all made my appearance so perfect that I just couldn’t get my eyes off myself.”

Set against the backdrop of Mumbai, ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’ follows the journey of ‘Lakshmi’ (Aishwarya Khare), a selfless girl.

Now she is about to get married to ‘Rishi’ (Rohit Suchanti) in the show.

Aishwarya is ‘really’ excited about the entire upcoming plot and particularly this shot.

She added: “It’s every girl’s dream to be dressed as a beautiful bride and I think a small part of my dream did come true after seeing myself in such a royal avatar. Also, this lehenga was not a usual one like a red or a maroon colour but we went for an orange and pink lehenga and I never thought this combination would look so good as a bridal lehenga.”

However, she went through quite a tough time shooting for the sequence.

As she revealed: “The lehenga and jewellery together weighed nearly 10 kgs and it did get tiring to shoot continuously in it. Having said that, the team was extremely considerate of this, and I had really fun shooting this sequence. I shall remember this experience even when I become a real bride. (smiles)”

‘Bhagya Lakshmi’ airs on Zee TV.

–IANS

ila/shs/bg