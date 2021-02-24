ADVERTISEMENT
Actress Pranati Rai Prakash turns singer-composer with 'Tera muskurana'

TV star and model Pranati Rai Prakash is set to venture into music with her debut single Tera muskurana

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, Feb 24: TV star and model Pranati Rai Prakash is set to venture into music with her debut single Tera muskurana, which is slated to release on February 25.

Pranati, who became a household name playimng the titular Binny in the comic TV series Mannphodganj Ki Binny, has not only lent her voice to the track but has also written and composed it, with Rishabh Tiwari.

“I have composed and sung my part in the music video. I started composing songs when I was 12 years old with a desire to express my emotions that were complex, larger, and beautiful and I wanted to express them better than just write in my journal. It feels great that I’m finally singing my composition for people to hear. I’m nervous and excited!” Pranati declared.

“I was asked to compose the ‘antara’ of the song and I did that, and everyone really liked it and wanted me to sing it. So here it goes!” she added.

On the acting front, Pranati will next be seen in the upcoming Alt Balaji web series “Blackwoods”. She plays a grey character for the first time in the show. The shoot of the series, directed by Abhijit Das and produced by Ekta Kapoor, is expected to start in March.

Pranati has earlier worked in the films Family Of Thakurganj and Love Aaj Kal 2, besides in B Praak’s music video Besharam bewaffa.

