Actress Rajeshwari Sachdev on Thursday announced on Instagram she has tested Covid-19 positive.

“Hello Everyone! Ho gaya ji humko bhi …I’ ve tested positive for Covid- 19. Got myself tested when I started showing a few symptoms and have isolated plus quarantined myself at home. I am under the doctor’s Supervision and all seems in control,” she wrote.

She also requested that those who had come in her proximity in recent days should get themselves tested.

“I request all who might have come in contact with me in the last few days to get themselves tested and be safe. For now sab dua karein ki jaldi se theek ho jaaoon (pray for my speedy recovery). I pray that all stay safe and Covid free,” she added.

Rajeshwari, wife of actor Varun Badola, is currently part of the TV show “Shaadi Mubarak”. She is best known for hosting the reality TV music show “Antakshari” along with Annu Kapoor.

She is also a singer, best known for the Punjabi dancefloor hit, “Hulle hullare”. –IANS/sim/vnc