Actress Sherin tests Covid-positive a second time

Actress and ‘Bigg Boss Tamil’ contestant Sherin Shringar has announced that she has tested positive for Covid-19 a second time.

The actress, who has acted in superhits like ‘Thulluvatho Ilamai’, took to social media to make the announcement.

She said, “Tested positive for Covid. Again! And this time, with symptoms! Fever, sore throat, headaches and all that jazz!”

“You know the drill by now, if you have met me recently, please isolate yourself and look out for symptoms. Stay in, stay safe, double mask, triple mask, wear a hazmat suit if you should, do whatever it takes for you to ride this wave safely to the end.”

The actress was affected by Covid in August 2021, the first time.

Actors Vishnu Vishal, Trisha, music director Thaman, director Priyadarshan and actor Sathyaraj are among those who have announced that they are Covid-positive and are receiving treatment for the same.