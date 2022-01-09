- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Actress Sherin tests Covid-positive a second time

Actress and 'Bigg Boss Tamil' contestant Sherin Shringar has announced that she has tested positive for Covid-19 a second time.

By Glamsham Bureau
Actress Sherin tests Covid-positive a second time
Actress and Bigg Boss Tamil contestant Sherin Shringar _ pics courtesy instagram
- Advertisement -

Actress and ‘Bigg Boss Tamil’ contestant Sherin Shringar has announced that she has tested positive for Covid-19 a second time.

The actress, who has acted in superhits like ‘Thulluvatho Ilamai’, took to social media to make the announcement.

She said, “Tested positive for Covid. Again! And this time, with symptoms! Fever, sore throat, headaches and all that jazz!”

- Advertisement -

“You know the drill by now, if you have met me recently, please isolate yourself and look out for symptoms. Stay in, stay safe, double mask, triple mask, wear a hazmat suit if you should, do whatever it takes for you to ride this wave safely to the end.”

The actress was affected by Covid in August 2021, the first time.

- Advertisement -

Actors Vishnu Vishal, Trisha, music director Thaman, director Priyadarshan and actor Sathyaraj are among those who have announced that they are Covid-positive and are receiving treatment for the same.

- Advertisement -
Viasherinshringar
Previous articleKerala Police register non-bailable case against actor Dileep
Next articleOmicron maybe '1st ray of light' against Covid: UK scientist
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,063,096FansLike
46,740FollowersFollow
6,711FollowersFollow
58,403FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US