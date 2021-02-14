ADVERTISEMENT
TV News

Adaa Khan: Doing a music video takes me to a different zone

TV actress Adaa Khan, who was recently in Rishikesh, says that working in a music video takes her to a different zone.

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

TV actress Adaa Khan, who was recently in Rishikesh for the shoot of a new music video, says that working in a music video takes her to a different zone.

While the title of the music video is yet to be finalized, Adaa says, “Whenever I have done a music video. it’s been a very fulfilling experience, for the time being, you actually get to a different zone.”

The song is sung by ‘Hud hud dabangg’ fame singer Divya Kumar. The actress is very happy with the way the music video is coming along.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This song has a beautiful story of a girl who gives up everything and searching for the love of her life which I can’t reveal now. One should wait and watch the music video,” shares the actress.

Adaa is very fond of travelling and shooting in Rishikesh for this music video gave her many memories.

“Shooting in the freezing Rishikesh was so much fun, I had a great time. While shooting, we had been to places like Laxmanjhula, by the Ganga river, local cafes and visiting these places was wonderful. And the weather made the experience even more memorable,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unfortunately, when Adaa was there a glacier broke in the state. But, luckily, it wasn’t close to the area where Adaa was.

She shares, “I was eating breakfast when I suddenly started getting calls from my family and friends if I am okay are not. Fortunately, we were all safe, though I could see there were police vans and sirens were on to alert people.” –ians/ym/pgh

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleWhy do we celebrate or what is the legend behind ‘Valentine’s Day’
Next articleUrvashi Rautela to romance Guru Randhawa in ‘Mar Jayenge’
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Republic Day special: Sharad, Vijayendra, Adaa others share watching the parade makes them feel more patriotic

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Republic Day is the day you feel more patriotic and you get immense love for your motherland and the parade adds to it
Read more
News

Adaa Khan reveals why her OTT debut was special

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Adaa Khan, who has a sizeable fan following on television, has now joined the OTT space with a short film, and she has...
Read more
News

Adaa Khan and Arjun Bijlani reunite for a music video

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Popular onscreen Jodi actress Adaa Khan and Arjun Bijlani will be back in the new year with a song called "Mohabaat Phir Ho Jaayegi".
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Bigg Boss 14 Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin's performance on Valentine's Day

Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin’s performance on Valentine’s...

Glamsham Editorial - 0
It was the last day of the connections to be inside the "Bigg Boss" house, and since it was Valentine's Day, Aly Goni was lucky to be celebrating it with Jasmin Bhasin.
Hina Khan celebrates bae Rocky Jaiswal’s birthday in style

Hina Khan celebrates bae Rocky Jaiswal’s birthday in style

Nyra Banerjee: There’s a difference between showing romantic intimacy and sex...

Bigg Boss 14: Disha Parmar to accept Rahul Vaidya’s proposal on...

Bigg Boss 14 | Bipasha Basu | Rubina Dilaik

Bigg Boss 14: Bipasha Basu cheers for strong girl Rubina Dilaik

Bigg Boss 14 Aly Goni and Rakhi Sawant get into an ugly argument

Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni and Rakhi Sawant get into an...

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021