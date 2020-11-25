Adaa Khan on 'Bigg Boss 14': You miss one episode, you see new people becoming friends

Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) Naagin actress Adaa Khan says every episode reveals a new friendship in the Bigg Boss house this season.

“This season, the contestants are taking time to open up. If you miss even one episode, you see a different bonding. So you don’t know what you have missed and how come this person is getting along with this one. There are new friendships. You don’t know their personality. They are not opening up that well this time,” she said.

While she is not able to catch all the episodes, she is rooting for a few people in the house.

“Eijaz (Khan) is my friend, I am supporting him. Though I don’t know Abhinav (Shukla), I have started liking him. So I am rooting for him as well. The ‘chupa rustom’ (dark horse) of the house is Rahul Vaidya for sure,” she said.

Adaa also liked watching the first two weeks of the season when seniors Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla were staying in the house.

“It was a delight to watch three faces of ‘Bigg Boss’ once again. They have been the finalists and winners of the previous seasons. I really adore Gauahar Khan for her personality and the way she carries herself. Of course, Hina and Sidharth were really amazing too,” said Adaa.

–IANS

nn/vnc