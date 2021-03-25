ADVERTISEMENT
TV News

Aditi Jaltare: Never had to choose between passion & academics

Child actress Aditi Jaltare, says that her parents have always supported her acting career.

By Glamsham Bureau
Child actress Aditi Jaltare, who plays the role of Ahilyabai Holkar in the show Punyashlok Ahilyabai, says that her parents have always supported her acting career.

The 11-year-old adds that her parents have never made her choose between acting and her studies.

“My parents believe in me and give me confidence to get to where I want and achieve what I want in life. Thanks to them, I never had to choose between my passion and academics,” she says.

However, she adds that her parents have always ensured that she balances her career with her studies.

“Both of them have always made sure that while I am pursuing my passion for acting, I also understand the importance of education. My family has always ensured that I’m equally invested and focused on my academics,” she says.

The period drama is set in the 18th century.

Punyashlok Ahilyabai airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

