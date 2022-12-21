Aditi Sharma did 'a lot of homework' to learn Urdu for 'Rabb Se Hai Dua'

‘Kaleerein’ actress Aditi Sharma revealed how challenging it was for her to get the Urdu diction right for playing the role of Dua in the TV show ‘Rabb Se Hai Dua’. She said: “I am really fond of the Urdu language since it is very respectful and soft. Moreover, I find Urdu very fascinating and classy but because I am from Delhi, the way I speak Hindi is very different. So honestly, it was a lot of homework for me to get Urdu right to play my character of Dua.”

After starring in a music video, ‘Taare’ along with Guru Randhawa in 2017, she started her TV career with ‘Kaleerein’ in 2018, and was also seen in ‘Naagin 3’, ‘Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka!’, and many more. She also did a web series, ‘Crashh’.

Now, the actress is playing a lead role in the show ‘Rabb Se Hai Dua’ which is an emotional love story of Dua and Haider, essayed by Karanvir. It focuses on Dua, whose life goes upside down after her husband Haider expresses a desire to marry another woman.

Aditi added that it is very important to understand the emotions of a character and portray it in a way the audience finds a connection with it. And for doing so, language is an important factor and so Aditi focused on learning it properly with the help of her team and friends.

“I must say that my team members and a few of my friends have helped me learn new words and their correct pronunciation. I feel it is really important for an actor to convince the audience and present an authentic character they portray on screen. This whole learning process has been really fun for me, and I just hope I am doing justice to my role,” she added.

‘Rabb Se Hai Dua’ airs on Zee TV.