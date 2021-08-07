Aetasha Sansgiri to essay titular role of 'Ahilyabai Holkar' in 'Punyashlok Ahilyabai'

- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Aug 7 (IANS) Actress Aetasha Sansgiri has been roped in to essay the lead role of young ‘Ahilyabai Holkar’ in the show ‘Punyashlok Ahilyabai’.

Child actor Aditi Jaltare has depicted the childhood days of Ahilyabai.

- Advertisement -

Now, this historical drama is going to have a seven-year leap and will showcase ‘Yuva Adhyay’.

The leap will unfold a new chapter in her life as she paves her own path while overcoming odds to become one of the most legendary women in Indian history.

- Advertisement -

Sharing her excitement on being part of the show, Aetasha Sansgiri says: “I am honoured to have gotten the opportunity to laud the legacy of one of the most noble female rulers of Indian history – Rani Ahilyabai Holkar. Hopefully, I will be able to do justice to her inspiring legacy and the viewers would continue to shower us with the same amount of love and admiration. Really looking forward to beginning this new journey. Truly, a dream come true.”

The new chapter of Rani Ahilyabai Holkar’s life will start from August 16 on the show ‘Punyashlok Ahilyabai’ on Sony Entertainment Television.

- Advertisement -

–IANS

ila/kr