How Aetashaa Sansgiri prepared to play Queen Ahilyabai

- Advertisement -

Actress Aetashaa Sansgiri has been essaying the lead protagonist’s role of grown-up ‘Ahilyabai Holkar in the show ‘Punyashlok Ahilyabai, which is based on the life of Queen Ahilyabai Holkar.

There was a seven-year leap in the show and a new chapter in Ahilyabai’s life has started which is called ‘Yuva Adhyay’.

- Advertisement -

Keeping in mind that the show is a period drama that centres around a popular historical figure, the actress had to extensively prepare herself to step into the shoes of her character.

Talking about the preparation procedure, Aetashaa said: “I believe that for an actor, everything is about preparation in order to get to a point where you are living in the moment. Once the camera starts rolling, you don’t want to be acting, but bring out the character in the best way possible.”

- Advertisement -

Aetashaa started her television career with the Marathi show ‘Choti Malkin’ in 2018.

According to her, she worked really hard to get into the skin of the character.

- Advertisement -

She added: “I attended extensive workshops, worked on my language and diction, and undertook exhaustive horse-riding training. I wish to leave no stone unturned in my portrayal of the character because there is no other way I will be able to do a convincing job. I am just looking forward to seeing the viewers’ reactions and reviews. Fingers crossed.”