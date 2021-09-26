Aetashaa Sansgiri unpacks challenges on playing Ahilyabai Holkar

- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) The ongoing historical show ‘Punyashlok Ahilyabai’ has taken a seven-year leap marking the beginning of a new chapter in Rani Ahilyabai Holkar’s life – ‘Yuva Adhyay’.

Marathi actress Aetashaa Sansgiri who has been roped in to essay the titular role of legendary queen Ahilyabai Holkar has just made her debut in the Hindi television industry with the show ‘Punyashlok Ahilyabai’.

Sharing about her shooting experience and how she gets into the skin of her character, Aetashaa shares: “During the first few days of shoot, I had butterflies in my stomach but at the same time, I was very much looking forward to being on sets every day. I do realise that the viewers have a certain set of expectations from the show and I intend to come through and do justice to my larger-than-life role.

Talking about the challenges when it comes to portraying such an important role, Aetashaa adds: “It can be daunting to portray such a strong character in a show that is loved by the viewers but, there are so many individuals related to the show whom I can rely on for guidance and wisdom. It is indeed a privilege to share the screen with such senior actors.”

“Everyone from the cast and crew of the show made me feel comfortable and at home from day one. It’s hard to believe that I was not a part of this journey because of how deeply attached I feel to my character ‘Rani Ahilyabai’ and her prolific journey. It’s indeed surreal to realise how the stars eventually align,” she concludes.

‘Punyashlok Ahilyabai’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

–IANS

ila/kr