Ahilyabai fought harassment, says actress who plays the queen

Actress Aetashaa Sansgiri who essays the titular role of ‘Rani Ahilyabai Holkar’ in the show ‘Punyashlok Ahilyabai’ believes that Ahilyabai was a woman ahead of her time.

According to her, Ahilyabai showed exemplary fortitude and determination when she supported a harassment victim and took a stand against her own people, that too at a time, when women were considered inferior individuals and unfit rulers.

Sharing her thoughts, Aetashaa said, “As an actor, I have always believed in learning from each character, picking up lessons and applying them in real life. But, being a part of ‘Punyashlok Ahilyabai’ has taken the passion for my profession to another level. Each day that I spend on the sets fills me with insurmountable enthusiasm and zeal for my job.”

She added: “By being a part of the show, I’ve learnt how to be more selfless, giving and courageous enough to fight all odds, use our power in the right direction and pave the way for others. She battled against harassment and stood for the right even when her own questioned her ruling abilities, that’s enormously inspiring.”

‘Punyashlok Ahilyabai’ depicts Ahilya’s life journey, it also throws light on critical societal matters that are relevant even today. The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television.