Aishwarya Khare joins cast of ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’

Actress Aishwarya Khare is all set to join the cast of the television show “Bhagya Lakshmi”. She feels there is a strong connection with her character Lakshmi.

“I am honestly quite excited to be playing Lakshmi’s character. In fact, the moment I read the script, I felt an instant connection. While Lakshmi and I are different personalities, I feel there is a very strong connection between both of us and that is our common belief in Karma. Just like Lakshmi, I truly believe that you get what you deserve in life and selflessness always results in a good turn of events,” says Aishwarya.

The actress claims this character is different from her previous work. Aishwarya shared a picture with a caption that read: “Maana kabhi kabhi saare jahan me andhera hota hai.. Lekin raat ke baad hi to savera hota hai ♥️ . LAKSHMI 😍”

“Lakshmi’s story is very different from some of the characters I have portrayed until now, which all the more makes the process a tad challenging, and exciting as well. I am really eager to see how this character unveils,” says the actress of her role in the Zee TV show.