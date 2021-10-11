Aishwarya Khare’s new look makes her unrecognisable in ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’

- Advertisement -

After several extremely successful collaborations, Zee TV and Balaji Telefilms recently presented viewers with an exciting story about life, love, karma, and destiny. Set against the backdrop of Mumbai, ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’ follows the journey of Lakshmi, a selfless girl of limited means, who despite her humble background and the curveballs life has thrown at her, always puts others’ needs before hers.

The show began on a rather impressive note with its intriguing storyline and relatable characters adding some high-octane drama in viewer’s lives. In fact, ever since Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) was falsely accused in a molestation case, viewers have been eager to see how Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) would help save Rishi and his family name. After immense planning, Lakshmi has finally arrived at a rather interesting plan to save her husband.

Lakshmi and Ayushman (Aman Gandhi) have collaborated to expose Shanaya (Kamya Pandey) and get her to confess her sins and that she wrongly accused Rohit of molesting her. To do so, Lakshmi will be seen stepping into a unique disguise of a ‘Raaj Mata’ wherein she will be donning a blonde wig, round spectacles along with fake rabbit teeth to make her completely unrecognizable by Shanaya. As for Ayushman, he will be seen as Mr Brinda in a funky Sardar getup.

Talking about her look, Aishwarya mentioned, “Shooting this scene was a super fun experience for Aman and me, as both of us had to wear wigs and we looked absolutely different from what our characters are otherwise. At first, it was a little difficult and I wasn’t very sure if the blonde hair and the rabbit teeth would suit me. But thankfully we pulled it off quite well. Aman too looked amazing donning a Pagdi in the Sardar getup and I am really happy that we both got a chance to explore such different looks while playing our characters. I believe that it truly helps us explore our acting skills.”

Well, we are definitely excited to see Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) and Ayushman (Aman Gandhi) in this different avatar. In the upcoming episodes, we will get to know if Lakshmi and Ayushman’s plan was a success. Were they able to expose Shanaya and prove Rishi innocent?