Akanksha Puri praises Shehnaaz Gill says people don’t need Trophy to win a Game because they win everybody’s heart

Advtg.

Akanksha Puri who played Ganesh’s mom, Goddess Parvati in the TV show Vighnaharta Ganesh.

As she is avid follower of Bigg Boss. She recently praised Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill.

Fans are still crazy about Shehnaz Gill and also some of the celebs too. The ‘Punjab ki Katrina Kaif’ aka Sana has gained immense popularity through her stint in Bigg Boss season 13.

Advtg.

Shehnaz Gill Kaur and Siddharth Shukhla’s adorable chemistry was loved by the audience which led to the #SidNaaz trend on various social media platforms and the microblogging site, Twitter. The duo also appeared in a music video ‘Baarish’ sung by Bollywood singer Darshan Raval.

Her stint in Bigg Boss 13 was quite entertaining and was loved by the audience.

Akanksha Puri recently tweeted, “It’s true that some people don’t need Trophy to win a Game because they win everybody’s heart which is much bigger than any trophy on this earth Red heart @ishehnaaz_gill is a real example of this Face throwing a kissHugging face!! Love this girl !! #bigboss13 #BigBoss14”

Check out Akanksha Puri’s tweet below as she is seen praising Shehnaaz Gill

It’s true that some people don’t need Trophy to win a Game because they win everybody’s heart which is much bigger than any trophy on this earth ❤️ @ishehnaaz_gill is a real example of this 😘🤗!! Love this girl !! #bigboss13 #BigBoss14 — Akanksha Puri (@akanksha800) November 2, 2020