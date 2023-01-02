Akash Jagga says his 'Dharam Patnii' role has been a game-changer for him

Akash Jagga, who is seen on the show ‘Dharam Patnii’, essaying the grey character, Malhar Thakur, has said that getting an opportunity to be part of the show was a game-changer for him and he hopes to get more such projects in the year ahead.

Akash said: “I have had the wonderful opportunity to work in the show ‘Dharam Patnii’, which came my way at the right time. Not only did I grow as an actor, but I have evolved with more responsibilities. 2022 has landed me in a happy zone and gave me a satisfying career break.

“I love how people appreciate my craft because it boosts my confidence and motivates me to perform the best. I can proudly say the best thing that happened to me in 2022 is that I got my first lead poster show.”

On the work front, Akash is popular because of his performance in ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ as well as ‘Naagin 6’ and ‘Sasural Simar Ka 2’. He noted: “l am looking forward to a better future. I wish to grow professionally and deliver the best I can.”