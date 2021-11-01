Akshay, Katrina, Rohit Shetty on Diwali special episode of ‘KBC 13’

- Advertisement -

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif and film director Rohit Shetty are going to feature on ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’s ‘Shaandaar Shukravaar’ Diwali special episode.

As the Diwali week is going to start, the entire set will be decorated with ‘diyas’ and ‘rangolis’. All the three guests will be on the hotseat playing games with host Amitabh Bachchan and answering his questions.

- Advertisement -

Besides that they will be having some interesting conversations with him. From the video showing Katrina cleaning the sets of ‘Sooryavanshi’ to Amitabh and Katrina shaking a leg on the song ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’, the audience will see a lot of fun on the show. Along with this Akshay will be sharing his journey before entering the film industry and dancing on the track ‘Saara Zamana’ from the film ‘Yaarana’.

On the other side, Rohit Shetty will be seen requesting Amitabh to sign a blog he wrote for Rohit’s mom and unveil some unknown facts about his father’s relationship with the host.

- Advertisement -

The Diwali special episode of ‘KBC 13’s ‘Shaandaar Shukravaar’ will air on November 5 on Sony Entertainment Television.