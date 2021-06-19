Akshay Kharodia’s ‘wife’ won’t be attending ‘wedding’!!

Adv.

Akshay Kharodia who’s currently seen in ‘Pandya Store’, will be tying the knot with his girlfriend Divya Punetha today. Earlier the wedding was postponed due to COVID-19, now the couple has decided to get married in the presence of a few family members. We spoke to Akshay’s co-star and onscreen wife Simran Budharup on the same and here’s what she had to say about Akshay’s wedding.

The ‘Pandya Store’ actress said, “I am not going to attend his wedding. As adhering to Covid-19 protocols you cannot do a big wedding with many people and his family will be with him. So I’m not going. But I’m so happy for him. He is so excited about the wedding. He has purchased his wedding sherwani from Bikaner. When his sherwani arrived he was in a shot and as soon as his shot got done, he ran and wore that sherwani and clicked pictures. He was so excited.”

Simran is yet to decide what gift she will be giving to the couple along with her best wishes, “I haven’t planned anything as yet. But as he comes with Divya I’ll surely plan something nice and gift him.”

Simran hasn’t met Akshay’s wife-to-be Divya yet, however, she says that they share a great bond, “I am yet to meet her in person but Akshay talks to her on video calls so I have kind of greeted her there. I remember we were at a party and Akshay was talking to her on a video call and suddenly she got emotional and was in tears, about their marriage since it got postponed that time. He is a very understanding person. He calms Divya down, even if she is angry.”