Adv.
Adv.
TVNews

Akshita Mudgal: Always had this ‘keeda’ of dancing in me

Akshita Mudgal: Always had this 'keeda' of dancing in me

By Glamsham Bureau
Adv.

Akshita Mudgal: Always had this ‘keeda’ of dancing in me and uses it as a way to stay happy during these tough times.

“Dancing is the best way for me to reduce stress and anxiety because it causes body to release endorphins – and, of course, when the body feels good, the mind does too,” she says.

“I’ve had always this ‘keeda’ of dancing in me. I am a trained dancer and excel in various dance forms. Although, now that I work as an actor full time, I don’t really get a chance to practice dance every day and I always try to inculcate it as a part of my routine as often as I can,” says Akshita, is seen as Ishqi in the Sony Entertainment Television show, “Ishk Par Zor Nahi”.

Adv.
Previous articleApps limited to max of 5GB RAM in iPadOS: Report
Next articleRohitashv Gour: I am a workaholic & it feels good to be back on set
Adv.

RELATED ARTICLES

Adv.

LATEST UPDATES

Adv.

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates