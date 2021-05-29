Adv.

Akshita Mudgal: Always had this ‘keeda’ of dancing in me and uses it as a way to stay happy during these tough times.

“Dancing is the best way for me to reduce stress and anxiety because it causes body to release endorphins – and, of course, when the body feels good, the mind does too,” she says.

“I’ve had always this ‘keeda’ of dancing in me. I am a trained dancer and excel in various dance forms. Although, now that I work as an actor full time, I don’t really get a chance to practice dance every day and I always try to inculcate it as a part of my routine as often as I can,” says Akshita, is seen as Ishqi in the Sony Entertainment Television show, “Ishk Par Zor Nahi”.