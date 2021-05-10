Adv.
Akshita Mudgal opens up on financial freedom of women

Akshita Mudgal strongly believes women should continue to retain financial independence even when they are in a relationship

By Glamsham Bureau
Actress Akshita Mudgal strongly believes women should continue to retain financial independence even when they are in a relationship. Akshita is seen in the show “Ishk Par Zor Nahi”, which throws light on a woman’s place in society and also talks of the choices and rights women have.

The actress says that being in charge of one’s finances gives a woman the choice to walk out of a relationship if it isn’t working out.

“I am a firm believer of the fact that financial independence is critical to keep the relationship on an even level. Being financially independent also gives you the confidence to move out if at all the marriage is not working. Moreover, it stops us from being completely dependent on our partner for our personal or household needs,” she says.

She adds, “Being financially independent brings with it a sense of accomplishment and helps in building a healthy morale. It essentially empowers women further, enabling them to make their own decisions and calling the shots the way they seem fit.”

