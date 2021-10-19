Alice Kaushik: Audrey Hepburn has always been my icon

- Advertisement -

Actress Alice Kaushik, who plays the character Raavi in the television show “Pandya Store”, says that contrary to popular belief, she has been nurturing the dream of becoming an actress from very early on in life.

“In my heart, I knew that if there was something I would do and give my hundred per cent, it was acting,” she said in a conversation.

- Advertisement -

“I tried pursuing other passions along the way, but the itch to act was always there, a voice at the back of my mind kept nudging me to take that chance. It was sort of a calling and one day, I finally decided to answer it,” the young actress added.

She said she was inspired in her career choice by the example of Audrey Hepburn. “She is someone I really look up to,” Alice said. “She has always been my icon. Along with her contributions to films, she showed us that we should always strive to become better people and make the world a better place. This is something I have aspired to do.”

- Advertisement -

Alice has appeared in shows such as “Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum”, “Dhhai Kilo Prem”, and “Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya”.