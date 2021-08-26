Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu to appear on ‘Dance Deewane’

- Advertisement -

COLORS Dance Deewane has seen some scintillating performances on many popular songs. Ensuring this beautiful harmony of music and dance entertains all of us, Dance Deewane will be welcoming the evergreen Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu for the upcoming episode.

The khatti-meethi nok-jhonk will make this episode a laugh ride. Both of them will showcase that they are the epitome of friendship- pyaar bhi aur takraar bhi.

Second generation contestant and shows chota packet bada dhamaka Aman will be performing on ‘Main toh raste se jar aha tha’, to which Kumar Sanu will tell Alka Yagnik, “Alka ye soch ke ajeeb laga, nai acha laga,” and Alka Yagnik will pull his leg saying, “Acha laga ya ajeeb decide karlo.” To this Kumar Sanu will reply, “jab bahut jada acha lagta hai toh ajeeb lagta hai. Ye gaana humne 25 saal pehle shoot kia tha” and she will reply, “ye abhi dobara bhi gaya humne recently gaana.” Kumar Sanu will snap and say, “Main yei bolne wala tha, laga na ekdum ajeeb ab.” Seeing this pyaari takraar, host Bharti Singh will say, “Acha hua Madhuri mam beech mein baithi hai warna ladai hojati Alka ji aur Kumar Sanu sir mein.”

Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu, the two will also narrate numerous stories of their friendship over the years. Alka ji will talks about Kumar Sanu “Inko lagta hai stage pe romantic performance karo, main toh idhar udhar hojati hu. Toh ye bolte thay, tum kya garden mein ghoomta hai, idhar aake karo perform.”

Known for their superhit songs of 90’s, both will also do a 90’s concert singing back-to-back their hit melodies pumping up everyone around. The environment will take the audience back into one of the most popular eras of the Hindi movie industry. We will also get to see Madhuri dancing on the blockbuster song ‘Ek Do Teen’ while Alka Yagnik sings.