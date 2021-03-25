Bigg Boss 14 contestants Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni gave a big shout of out to Rubina Dilaik and her husband Abhinav Shukla’s latest music video titled Marjaneya.
Jasmin Bhasin shared an Instagram Reel and captioned, “Congratulations @rubinadilaik @ashukla @raghav.sharma.14661 @anshul300 @nehakakkar @desimusicfactory on the success of beautiful track❤️”
Aly Goni also shared the same reel and captioned, “#marjaneya 😍 loved it😍 @nehakakkar @anshul300 @rubinadilaik @ashukla09 @raghav.sharma.14661”
Jasmin is seen wearing all black outfit while Aly Goni is seen wearing a purple tracksuit. They are grooving on the latest tract of RubiNav Marjaneya. Both are looking cute together.
Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni met during the TV reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India. They featured together in Bigg Boss 14 and confessed their feelings for each other during the show.
Check out Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin groove on Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla’s Marjaneya song below: