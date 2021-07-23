Adv.

Television actors Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin have been painting the town red ever since they announced their relationship earlier this year.

The couple confessed their feelings for each other on the reality show Bigg Boss 14 and their journey from being friends to partners was lauded up by viewers. After the show, the couple has featured in music videos.

Fans of Aly and Jasmin are super excited as they are coming up with a new music video titled 2 phone.

Jasmin Bhasin shared the poster of the song and captioned, “We are back😍😍 #2phone by @nehakakkar ft @alygoni & @jasminbhasin2806 out on 28th July ♥️ @anshul300 @raghav.sharma.14661 @iamrajatnagpal @kaptaan__1010 @desimusicfactory @agam.mann @azeem.mann”

In the poster, Aly is seen wearing a yellow pathani suit holding two mobile phones while Jasmin Bhasin is standing right behind him wearing a pink salwar kameez.

Both are looking absolutely stunning in these outfits and we can’t wait to see the song.

2 phone releases on 28th July and is sung by Neha Kakkar.

Check out Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are back with a new song poster ‘2 phone’ below: