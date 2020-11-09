Advtg.
Aly Goni asks Jasmin Bhasin ‘Tere mere beech mein kya hai?’

It was the first Weekend Ka Vaar special episode since Aly Goni entered the "Bigg Boss" house.

By Glamsham Editorial
It was the first Weekend Ka Vaar special episode since Aly Goni entered the “Bigg Boss” house. Wearing a black pathani, he looked quite dapper, and though he is quarantined in a sleeper cell inside the house, he made the most of Saturday’s episode.

As soon as host Salman Khan came on the show and welcomed Aly, he also said that he has made landline famous again. The new entrant can speak to the other housemates only using a landline placed in his room and the superstar was hinting towards that.

In fact he even gave a task to Aly and Nikki Tamboli to flirt over the landline like people used to do before mobile phones came. He and Nikki did some healthy flirting and entertained the rest of the housemates.Later,

when some special guests, Remo D’Souza, Shakti Mohan, Punit Pathak and Salman Yusuff Khan, came on the show Aly along with his best friend Jasmin Bhasin performed on “Tere mere beech mein kya hai?” from “Shuddh Desi Romance”. It represented their cute and heartwarming friendship and was loved by everyone. Not just that, Aly even nailed the “Garmi” signature step.

Aly’s entry has definitely given the show the much-needed entertainment dose and we can’t wait for him to come out of the sleeper cell.

Aly Goni asks Jasmin Bhasin 'Tere mere beech mein kya hai?'

