Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega song out now: Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin’s emotional heartbreak song

Bigg Boss fame Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin’s latest music video, “Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega” is out.

The song has been sung and composed by Vishal Mishra. Jasmin and Aly star as a married couple. In the video drunk Aly entering his room on his wedding night, and behaving rudely his newly-wed wife, played by Jasmin.

Both Jasmin and Aly are looking terrific, giving a sneak peek of their acting talent. While this is not really a romantic track, the pair still seems to bring crackling chemistry on screen.

Check out the video below.