Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin’s Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega song different version with a twist

Adv.

The much-awaited soulful track titled ‘Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega’ featuring Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin is finally out.

The song is crooned by the talented Vishal Mishra and talks about heartbreak, betrayal and pain. However, it is Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin’s powerful performance that acts as a complete show-stealer in the song.

Jasmin Bhasin shared funny version of the song with Aly Goni and asked her fans to share their version with the song.

Adv.

She captioned the video, “This is our different version of #tubhisatayajayega What’s yours?? Grateful for all the love that you are showering on us🙏🏾 @vyrloriginals @vishalmishraofficial @alygoni @mekaushalkishore @navjitbuttar @mayurhasija”

In the video, Jasmin and Aly are seen sharing their funny version with their cute antics. We are totally in love with this couple. JasLy fans obviously want more songs in the future from the couple.

Check out Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin’s Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega’s different version with a twist below: