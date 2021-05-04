Aly Goni: 'Most of my family members are positive from last 9 days'

Adv.

Mumbai, May 4 (IANS) Actor and “Bigg Boss 14” star Aly Goni shared that most of his family members have tested positive for Covid-19.

“I can understand what people are feeling jinke ghar wale are positive (I understand how it feels like if your family members have tested positive). Most of my family members are positive from last nine days. My mom, my sister, her kids are fighters — the way they are fighting with this virus, especially my baby munchkins… Allah reham take care,” Aly said.

On April 30, Aly tested negative for Covd-19. He tweeted the news on Friday evening, and urged everyone to get themselves tested if they have symptoms.

“Tests are negative and I’m feeling better now thank you so much everyone love u all and please take care koi bhi symptoms ho seedha test karado (Get yourself tested if you have symptoms) take care of ur self and ur family,” Aly had written.

–IANS

dc/vnc