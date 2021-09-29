Aly Goni and Mouni Roy’s intense look in a new poster of their upcoming project

- Advertisement -

Bigg Boss 14 fame Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin were recently in Ladakh for a vacation. The couple was accompanied by a few friends, including Aly’s Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-star Krishna Mukherjee. He is busy with new work schedules.

He took to his social media for sharing the news of his upcoming project with his fans and captioned, “La rahe hai kuch aitihasik, sirf aapke liye! ❤️ #ComingSoon #Alygoni”.

In the poster, Aly Goni is seen wearing Indian traditional outfit like a prince and giving his intense look. We are totally in love with the poster. As his caption says something related to history is up for his fans.

With the same caption Mouni Roy also shared a similar poster. In the poster, Mouni is wearing a red lehenga giving all rajasthani vibes like a princess (Rajkumari).

We are eargely waiting for the Aly Goni and Mouni Roy collaboration. This is the first time they are working together.

Check out the posters below:

La rahe hai kuch aitihasik, sirf aapke liye! ❤️#ComingSoon x pic.twitter.com/r7LhSaU2cZ — Mouni Roy (@Roymouni) September 29, 2021