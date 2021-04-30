Aly Goni tests negative for Covid-19

Adv.

Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) “Bigg Boss 14” contestant and actor Aly Goni has tested negative for Covd-19 and is feeling better now. Aly tweeted the news on Friday evening, and urged everyone to get themselves tested if they have symptoms.

“Tests are negative and I m feeling better now thank you so much everyone love u all and please take care koi bhi symptoms ho seedha test karado (Get yourself tested if you have any symptoms) take care of ur self and ur family,” Aly wrote.

Just last month, Aly collaborated with girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin and singer Tony Kakkar for song titled “Tera Suit”. Aly and Jasmin realised their love for each other during “Bigg Boss 14”.

Adv.

–IANS

dc/vnc