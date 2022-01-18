Aman Maheshwari: Acting is an uncertain profession

- Advertisement -

‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’ actor Aman Maheshwari shares about his trials and tribulations that he faced in the acting profession to reach at this level.

He is seen portraying a very layered grey character in the show. Aman is playing Priya’s (Disha Parmar) ex-boyfriend and now her sister’s husband Neeraj.

Sharing more about the same, Aman says: “Acting is an uncertain profession. There are a lot of lows before you can taste success. While I am an inherently positive person, sometimes it did get to me when I struggled for over two years before ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’.”

The actor who has done several web series says he is full of gratitude for the appreciation he is getting for his role in ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’, featuring Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar in lead roles

“Needless to say, acting is my true passion and I cannot be more grateful for the love I am receiving as Neeraj on the show. What more can I ask for?” he concludes.

‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.