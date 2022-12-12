Amar Upadhyay, Harsh Nagar & Priyanka Dhavale to redefine love with ‘Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho’

Shemaroo Umang is all set to make viewers fall in love once again with their upcoming offering a romantic drama ‘Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho’. The show spells the stellar cast of Amar Upadhyay (Karan Partap Singh), Harsh Nagar (Ayushmann Bhargav) and Priyanka Dhavale (Kavya Sharma) in the lead roles.

Set in the historical city of Gwalior, Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho explores the simple yet complicated relationships between Karan, Kavya and Ayushmann The narrative follows Kavya, a simple middle-class girl, whose dream of finding her Sapno ka Rajkumar comes to an end when she meets Karan, a brooding, handsome and wealthy man. However, when reality sets in, Kavya only finds her best friend and secret lover Ayushmann by her side. Will Kavya understand the true meaning of love, or will situations take a dramatic turn?

Commenting on the upcoming show, Amar Upadhayay said, “It’s a new beginning for me, and my excitement is over the sky. While I admit; I’m a little nervous as Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho is my baby, happiness has taken over everything else. With a strong yet relatable storyline, a bunch of talented actors, and a skillful crew, I’m positive that we will be able to touch hearts and make a difference. I am thankful to Shemaroo Umang for supporting me in my first project as a producer, and I hope we reach greater heights together. ”

Sharing his happiness, Harsh Nagar said, “Kudos to Shemaroo Umang for creating such a heartening show like Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho. The show has all the elements that one expects from a good family entertainer, and I’m glad to be a part of it. Working with Amar sir, Priyanka, the team, and Shemaroo Umang has been fantastic. I hope that our offscreen bond translates on screen. Viewers have previously accepted and loved me in whatever I’ve done, I hope that their support grows bigger and better with this show.”

Leading lady Priyanka Dhavale said, “Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho is a special show with an engaging narrative that will interest viewers across India. I’m fortunate to have received the opportunity to work with Shemaroo Umang and a talented team. It has been a fruitful experience, and I look forward to learning from the team in the coming days. I’m sure that viewers will enjoy this unique tale of love; that unfolds shadowed truths of people surrounding us.”

Fall in love again with Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho airing every Monday to Saturday only on Shemaroo Umang at 9 PM.