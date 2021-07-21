‘American Horror Story’ production halted due to Covid

Adv.

The production of popular anthology horror television series titled “American Horror Story” has been put on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 20th Television-produced drama is paused for the next few days after a positive case, which has led a number of those involved to isolate, according to deadline.com.

The tenth season of the series titled “American Horror Story: Double Feature” is created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. It is set to drop on August 25.

The star cast includes names such as Frances Conroy, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Sarah Paulson, Lily Rabe and Finn Wittrock. New cast members include Macaulay Culkin, Neal McDonough and Kaia Gerber.

The series is thought to feature two stories – one by the sea and one by the sand. “American Horror Story: Double Feature” is preceded by “American Horror Stories”, a spinoff anthology series that will feature a different horror story in each episode with a cast that includes Matt Bomer, Gavin Greel, Sierra McCormick and Paris Jackson.

With “American Horror Story” and “American Horror Stories” both in production, there has been some confusion as to which of the shows had been shut down. According to deadline.com, it is the original series.