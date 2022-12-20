Amitabh Bachchan asks 'KBC 14' contestant to sing a song

Amitabh Bachchan appreciated 14-year-old ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 14’ contestant Shivaksh Shukla for his classical singing talent and asked him to sing a song on the show.

While talking to the host, Shivaksh told the host about how he developed an interest in learning classical singing. As his brother, Rudraksh, used to learn classical singing, sometimes he used to accompany him and looking at him he developed an interest in learning classical singing too.

Big B got impressed knowing he is learning classical music and asked him to show his talent by singing a song. He performed ‘Rashke Kamar’ in front of him and told the host that he started learning when he was in 3rd class and now he has completed 5 years of training in classical music.

‘KBC 14’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.