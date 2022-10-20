scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
TVNews

Amitabh Bachchan celebrates Diwali on the sets of ‘KBC 14’, explains what ‘Vasu Baras’ is all about

Amitabh Bachchan will be seen talking about Diwali and a Maharastrian festival 'Vasu Baras' which is celebrated before Diwali on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 14'

By Glamsham Bureau
Optimum Featured Image Will Be attached When Available

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan will be seen talking about Diwali and a Maharastrian festival ‘Vasu Baras’ which is celebrated before Diwali on ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 14’. He informs that it is specially meant to worship cows and offer them food.

Furthermore, contestants Gagandeep Singh Bhatia from Barwaha, who is an associate manager in an IT Company discussed about his work and life and shared about the pressure in his job and how he plays Xbox and goes on bike rides to relax.

He said: “I have been blessed to be a part of the show and will always remember the time spent conversing with Amitabh sir. Watching sir on TV and now in front of me was a surreal experience and I do not even have the proper words to describe my feelings, even right now.”

He adds: “There are some moments in life that you cannot ever forget and coming to ‘KBC’ is one of those moments. It has been a long journey to the hot seat, and I am happy I got to spend some of my cherished moments on the show.”

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 14’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Previous article
80 films from 32 countries to be showcased at Dharamsala fest
Next article
Indonesia bans all syrup and liquid medicines after death of 99 children
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Karan Kundrra

Hina Khan

Kriti Sanon

Sidharth Shukla

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US