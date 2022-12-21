scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
TVNews

Amitabh Bachchan recalls playing cricket between shots, despite bat being small

By Glamsham Bureau
Amitabh Bachchan recalls playing cricket between shots
Amitabh Bachchan playing cricket _ pic courtesy- instagram

Amitabh Bachchan went down memory lane to talk about one of his old pictures in which he can be seen playing cricket on a film set. When 15-year-old Tushar Bareth from Raipur, Chhattisgarh, took over the hotseat, he saw one of Big B’s old pictures and asked him: “You look so tall, but the bat is small. Why?”

Answering his question, Amitabh Bachchan replied: “In between shots, when there is still time, all of us played cricket. The bat they brought was so small, it seemed less like a bat for cricket and more like a stick for ‘gilli danda’.”

Later, the host came to know that Tushar is not getting pocket money from his father. Then he asked his father: “Why are you not giving him pocket money?”

The father said that he learned the Gurukul rules from watching Big B’s film, indicating his movie ‘Mohabbatein’.

The host said jokingly that it was for the movie, and he should be getting pocket money to eat something out and also quipped that there were other things in the film which he is not talking about!

‘KBC 14’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Previous article
2nd Test: Confident India aim for clean sweep over hosts Bangladesh in Dhaka (preview)
Next article
Chanderpaul unlikely to his renew contract as USA head coach post U19 Women's T20 WC
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Karan Kundrra

Tejasswi Prakash Wayangankar

Shehnaaz Gill

Kiara Advani

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US