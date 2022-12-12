scorecardresearch
Amitabh Bachchan teaches ‘KBC 14’ contestant how to whistle

Amitabh Bachchan taught how to snap fingers and whistle to 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 14' contestant Anshuman Pathak who appreciates the host for his impressive voice

By Glamsham Bureau

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan taught how to snap fingers and whistle to ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 14’ contestant Anshuman Pathak who appreciates the host for his impressive voice and says that nobody can follow it.

Anshuman tells him that he wants to learn whistling and the host replies that it is not tough.

The 9-year-old contestant says: “When the episode ends and I want to go home, I snap my fingers and go home. Then if I forget something at home or forget to do something, I can snap my fingers, even to go to different countries”.

The host made many attempts to teach him how to whistle but he failed to do it. At the end, he says: “I will learn it when I get my power.”

His father also tells the host that Anshuman has been a big fan of Big B since he started watching the show.

‘KBC 14’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

