scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
TVNews

Amitabh Bachchan’s hilarious conversation with ‘KBC 14’ contestant amuses everyone

Amitabh Bachchan recently engaged in a fun banter with 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 14' contestant Pinky Jawarani.

By Glamsham Bureau
Optimum Featured Image Will Be attached When Available
Optimum Featured Image Will Be attached When Available

Veteran Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently engaged in a fun banter with ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 14’ contestant Pinky Jawarani.

The 34-year-old homemaker from Satna, Madhya Pradesh asked Big B certain hilarious questions like if celebrities wash clothes in their homes, to which Big B replied that he even irons the clothes himself and even keeps them in the cupboard.

She told the host that she is a huge fan of Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and requested him to tell her that he (Amitabh) met one of her big fans on the show.

Later, Pinky shared her experience of being on the show, saying: “I loved talking to Mr. Bachchan and he seems like a very honest and caring human being.”

She expressed her gratitude towards Big B for answering all her questions.

“He did not make me feel less than in any way and was gracious and kind enough to answer my questions. Everyone really enjoyed my conversation with Mr. Bachchan, and I hope he remembers me,” she adds.

‘KBC 14’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Previous article
Salman Khan shares dapper look from the BTS of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Next article
Harvey Weinstein, Danny Masterson, Kevin Spacey to face Sexual assault trial next week
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Asim Riaz

Nikki Tamboli

Ananya Panday

Malavika Mohanan

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US