Amrapali Gupta happy to spend quality time with son Kabir

Actress Amrapali Gupta, who is known for her roles in television shows like “Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha Ek Shyaam”, “Shaka Laka Boom Boom”, “Banoo Main Teri Dulhann”, “Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev”, is currently at home on a break.

She was shooting for the show “Bahu Begum” last year, which has gone off air. The actress says that this has helped her spend time with her son.

“I’m spending quality time with my son Kabir. I am taking care of his studies and also making him learn music and art. It’s fun to be with him. I can recollect my childhood memories,” she says.

The actress says while she is on break, she is happy that her husband actor Yash Sinha is back on screen.

“I met Yash on the sets of Teen Bahuraaniyaan and since then, I’m one of his biggest fans. I enjoy watching him on screen. Finally, he has returned to TV and I’m really happy. I am on a break and spending time with kabir. I’ll return soon,” she says.