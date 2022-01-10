Angad Hasija happy to be back on Hindi TV after 4 years with ‘Ziddi Dil Mane Na’

- Advertisement -

Actor Angad Hasija was last seen in the show ‘Waaris’, and he returns to Hindi television with the youth-centric show ‘Ziddi Dil Mane Na’ after a four-year hiatus.

The actor, who plays the character of Kundan in the show, is quite keyed up about his new journey.

“I am coming back after four years, the first year went into lockdown and in the second year, I was doing a Punjabi show called ‘Tera Rang Chadeya’, which is coming soon on ZEE5. I have joined ‘Ziddi Dil Mane Na’ to play a character role and it really feels amazing. I was waiting for quite a long time to do something different. Whatever characters I have played till now, they all have been different, even Kundan is a new experience. As an actor, I felt it would help me grow and I would learn from it a lot,” he says.

As per the story, Kundan is a village boy and is very particular about what he believes in.

“Usually, in small villages and towns the family conditioning is such where you have to follow what your parents tell you, and girls should not go out and work. Kundan’s character is not like that. Instead, he thinks that even girls have the right to enjoy their lives as we are there to work. His thinking is quite different and he respects his mother a lot. His points are very clear but there is a gap between his thinking and the modern generation,” adds the actor, who enjoys interior designing and now runs an architecture and interior business.

The show has an Army backdrop and Angad found the concept different. He says: “I took up this show as it is a wonderful new-gen story and then suddenly a boy, who has a different thought process, arrives and how that affects the present set-up. Kundan also develops a good friendship with Siddharth (Kunal Karan Kapoor).”

Angad shares that he relates to Kundan, as much like the latter his family values are strong and he is strongly attached to his mother.

The story of ‘Ziddi Dil Maane Na’ revolves around the cadets of the Parakram Special Action Force. It features Kunal Karan Kapoor, Shaalien Malhotra, Kaveri Priyam, Simple Kaul and Aditya Deshmukh.