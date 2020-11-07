Advtg.
TV News

Bigg Boss 14: Angels and Devils have a mighty clash inside the Bigg Boss House!

Aly and Jasmine’s friendship as the coming together of the pair seems to be a threat for many contestants inside the house

By Pooja Tiwari
Bigg Boss 14: Angels and Devils have a mighty clash inside the Bigg Boss House!
Bigg Boss 14: Angels and Devils have a mighty clash inside the Bigg Boss House!
Advtg.

Everybody has their eyes on Aly and Jasmine’s friendship as the coming together of the pair seems to be a threat for many contestants inside the house. While certain instances have already created friction, their friendship will have to face the test of time as they move ahead in the game, individually. 

Bigg Boss announces the luxury budget task wherein the house is divided into ‘Angels’ and ‘Devils’. With their white ‘Halos’, the angels of the house have a certain demeanor to follow as instructed by Bigg Boss. The Devil’s on the other hand have to be harsh and go all out in order to win the budget task.

With an eye on the prize, the Devils take the Angels to task. Eijaz takes complete advantage of his powers as part of the Devils and tries to settle his score with Pavitra. He orders her to take a dig at herself by repeating “ Pavitra Puniya ehsaan faramosh hai!’. Next up Eijaz insults Jaan by asking him to remove his clothes then shave his beard all in front of Nikki, which further agitates Jaan but he sportingly plays the game. Later Eijaz crosses all limits and insults Jaan, leading to a massive fight between the duo. 

Advtg.

Aly is seen leading the Devils, which irks Jasmin for being inhuman towards the Angels. The duo begins giving each other a cold shoulder until Aly loses his cool and starts to scream at Jasmin for ignoring him!

Will Jasmin and Aly make peace after the task? Will the Angel’s inner strength and demeanor win over the ferociousness of the Devils?  

Advtg.
Previous articleBigg Boss 14 WEEKEND KA VAAR: Aly Goni – Jasmin Bhasin, Abhinav Shukla – Rubina Dilaik perform romantic dance
Next articleUrvashi Rautela hits the Streets in style!

Related Articles

News

Bigg Boss 14 WEEKEND KA VAAR: Aly Goni – Jasmin Bhasin, Abhinav Shukla – Rubina Dilaik perform romantic dance

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
Bigg Boss 14's Weekend Ka Vaar is here but interestingly, it will not be like the previous episodes that we have seen this season.
Read more
News

Bigg Boss 14: Can Jasmin turn Aly's entry to her advantage?

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) This week, actress Jasmin Bhasin has flipped her game inside the Bigg Boss house completely, emerging from the emotional breakdown...
Read more
News

Farah Khan's confession: I repeat my clothes

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan on Friday confessed that she does not mind repeating her clothes in public.Farah took to Instagram and...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks