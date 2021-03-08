Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy’s cute photos and videos of their baby boy

ADVERTISEMENT
Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy welcomed their first child, a baby boy, Aaravv, on February 9.
Anita Hassanandani shared some cute videos of their baby son on their social media accounts leaving everyone in awe of their parenting skills.
The video includes different moments of Anita and Rohit with their child. The whole video is so beautifully made and it shows how the couple is loving their new phase of life. She captioned it as ‘My love My love My love.”
Check out the video and photo below.
