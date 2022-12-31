Anjali Arora shares her New Year plans as she bids adieu to 2022

From visiting Bangla Sahib Gurudwara to enjoying home-cooked food prepared by her mother, ‘Lock Upp’ fame Anjali Arora shared her New Year celebration plans and what she is going to miss as 2022 wraps up.

She said: “I along with my close friends have planned to party on new year’s eve and we’ll welcome the new year 2023 with lots of fun and joy.”

She added sharing a memory from her new year celebration: “The best memory is always with my parents, as we all visit Bangla Sahib Gurudwara in the evening and we welcome our new year with divine blessings of Guru then my mother prepares tasty meals for dinner on new year’s eve for us and we all enjoy that moment to the fullest on the first of the new year we all use to visit the temple and start it with peace and prosperity.”

The actress shared further what she has learned from the previous year: “I have learned to never take trolls and haters seriously and never let negative people harm our mental health besides that there are lots of good people in the world who love me and my work so I should give more attention to them.”

She concluded with a hope to begin 2023 with new projects and works: “I would love to do more good projects for my viewers and I am planning to explore acting more.”